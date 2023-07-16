Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Lowers Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV trimmed its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 85.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,950 shares during the quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KO. Cumberland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 6.1% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,256,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,944,000 after acquiring an additional 71,837 shares during the period. Invst LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 544.8% in the first quarter. Invst LLC now owns 24,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 20,622 shares during the period. Troy Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 17.0% during the first quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 381,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,651,000 after buying an additional 55,365 shares during the period. Finally, Garrison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the first quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. 68.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KO shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. HSBC lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.90. 11,634,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,674,898. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $65.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.36.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 80.70%.

In other news, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $46,535.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 114,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,264,372. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $46,535.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 114,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,264,372. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $16,104,880.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,563 shares in the company, valued at $11,743,743.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 420,786 shares of company stock valued at $26,886,224. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

