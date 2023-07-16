Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Purchases 11,498 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 31.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,478 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,498 shares during the period. PayPal comprises about 1.9% of Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC raised its position in PayPal by 273.9% in the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities cut PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Edward Jones cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.33.

PayPal Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of PYPL traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $72.10. 12,202,244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,820,104. The company has a market capitalization of $80.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $58.95 and a one year high of $103.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.25.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.