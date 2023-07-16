Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Raises Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 949 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invst LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Invst LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,883 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% in the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 8.6% in the first quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 11,515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,533,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $18,596,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 553,576 shares of company stock worth $211,635,322. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of MA stock traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $402.51. 1,978,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,503,533. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market cap of $381.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.21, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $381.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $370.47. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $403.49.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MA. KeyCorp upped their price target on Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a report on Thursday. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.19.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

