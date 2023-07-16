Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Sells 647 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV reduced its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. Ecolab comprises 0.9% of Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 4,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,920,000 after purchasing an additional 10,676 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 1,098 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $192,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,700,475. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $629,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,581,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $192,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,700,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,050 shares of company stock worth $11,865,590. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ecolab Trading Up 1.1 %

ECL has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $163.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.93.

NYSE ECL traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $188.46. 897,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,005,257. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $131.04 and a one year high of $189.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.05. The stock has a market cap of $53.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.05%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 52.48%.

About Ecolab

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

