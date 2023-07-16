Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Sells 85 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV reduced its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 78.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth $1,147,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 27.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $1,973,306.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,280,629.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE EL traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $193.63. 1,139,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,682,253. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $193.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.05 and a fifty-two week high of $284.45.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $295.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Argus downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $278.00 to $221.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $315.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.83.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

