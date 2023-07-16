Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Takes Position in SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 7,420.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 200.0% during the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $151,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.68. The stock had a trading volume of 44,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,751. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.99. SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 1 year low of $28.18 and a 1 year high of $36.85.

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

