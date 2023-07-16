TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Price Target Cut to C$13.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from C$15.50 to C$13.00 in a report published on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TRSWF. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of TransAlta Renewables from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

TransAlta Renewables Stock Down 1.4 %

TRSWF opened at $10.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.07 and a 200 day moving average of $8.97. TransAlta Renewables has a 12 month low of $7.78 and a 12 month high of $14.27.

About TransAlta Renewables

TransAlta Renewables Inc owns, develops, and operates renewable and natural gas power generation facilities and other infrastructure assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments.

