Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a growth of 482.8% from the June 15th total of 228,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 381,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Trevi Therapeutics Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TRVI traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.16. The stock had a trading volume of 76,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,712. Trevi Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $4.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.37.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts expect that Trevi Therapeutics will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on Trevi Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRVI. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Trevi Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Atom Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 34,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 9,095 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Trevi Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Trevi Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of Haduvio for the treatment of serious cough conditions targeting the central and peripheral nervous systems. The company is developing Haduvio, an oral extended-release formulation of nalbuphine, which is in phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

