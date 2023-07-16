TRON (TRX) Price Tops $0.0798 on Top Exchanges

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 16th. TRON has a total market cap of $5.72 billion and approximately $151.31 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TRON coin can now be bought for about $0.0798 or 0.00000264 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TRON has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00008890 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002105 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000943 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002486 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000982 BTC.

About TRON

TRON (CRYPTO:TRX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 89,766,951,360 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TRON is tron.network.

Buying and Selling TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

