TrueUSD Price Reaches $1.00 (TUSD)

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. One TrueUSD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003301 BTC on major exchanges. TrueUSD has a total market cap of $2.84 billion and $992.69 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About TrueUSD

TrueUSD’s genesis date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 2,844,570,379 tokens. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @tusdio. The official website for TrueUSD is tusd.io. The official message board for TrueUSD is trueusd.medium.com.

TrueUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD (TUSD) is a stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the US dollar, built on the Ethereum blockchain. Created by TrustToken, TUSD provides a digital alternative to USD, offering a stable store of value and means of exchange for people and businesses. TUSD is used for remittances, e-commerce, P2P payments, trading on crypto exchanges, and more.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

