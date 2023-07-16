Truist Financial Boosts O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target to $1,038.00

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $992.00 to $1,038.00 in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ORLY. Wedbush upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $820.00 to $920.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $830.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,055.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $893.00 to $916.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $945.00 to $950.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $936.25.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.6 %

ORLY opened at $961.41 on Wednesday. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1-year low of $665.45 and a 1-year high of $975.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $931.99 and a 200-day moving average of $874.48.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.00 by $0.28. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 176.66% and a net margin of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.17 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 37.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 2,058 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $929.66, for a total value of $1,913,240.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,953.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $935.50, for a total transaction of $514,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,606,709. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 2,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $929.66, for a total value of $1,913,240.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,953.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,443 shares of company stock valued at $41,584,807. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 616.7% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 43 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

