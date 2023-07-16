Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Given New $41.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James raised shares of Truist Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of Truist Financial from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Truist Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.15.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of TFC opened at $33.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.17. Truist Financial has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $53.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.03.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 22.81%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In related news, Director Charles A. Patton purchased 3,668 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,692. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Truist Financial

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nwam LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its position in Truist Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 27,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 20,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Trust Co grew its position in Truist Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 42,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.