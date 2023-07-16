Tsingtao Brewery (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $45.20

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2023

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTYGet Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.20 and traded as low as $44.56. Tsingtao Brewery shares last traded at $44.56, with a volume of 1,423 shares trading hands.

Tsingtao Brewery Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.07.

Tsingtao Brewery Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th will be issued a $0.3157 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.48%.

About Tsingtao Brewery

(Get Free Report)

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tsingtao Brewery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsingtao Brewery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.