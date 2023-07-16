Tsingtao Brewery (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $45.20

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.20 and traded as low as $44.56. Tsingtao Brewery shares last traded at $44.56, with a volume of 1,423 shares trading hands.

Tsingtao Brewery Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.07.

Tsingtao Brewery Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th will be issued a $0.3157 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.48%.

About Tsingtao Brewery

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

