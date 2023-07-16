Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Trading Down 2.2 %

TKC opened at $3.99 on Wednesday. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $5.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.35.

Institutional Trading of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. ( NYSE:TKC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $911.81 million during the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. As a group, analysts forecast that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,000,856 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 28,633 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 134.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 721,454 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 413,443 shares during the last quarter.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions.

