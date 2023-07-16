Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Receives $59.89 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.89.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TSN. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of TSN opened at $52.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.60. Tyson Foods has a 12 month low of $47.11 and a 12 month high of $88.76.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.62 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tyson Foods will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyson Foods

In other news, Director Kevin M. Mcnamara acquired 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 115,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,658,576.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Donnie King purchased 10,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.35 per share, for a total transaction of $500,422.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,451,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Mcnamara purchased 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.92 per share, with a total value of $1,002,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 115,670 shares in the company, valued at $5,658,576.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 37,890 shares of company stock worth $1,849,118. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tyson Foods

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

