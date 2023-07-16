U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) Short Interest Down 36.1% in June

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 97,200 shares, a drop of 36.1% from the June 15th total of 152,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their target price on U.S. Energy from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on U.S. Energy in a research report on Saturday, May 27th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USEG. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Energy by 2,578.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,623 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 8,301 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in U.S. Energy during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in U.S. Energy during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Energy Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:USEG traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $1.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,671. U.S. Energy has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $4.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $35.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.79.

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.37 million during the quarter. U.S. Energy had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 1.50%.

U.S. Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. U.S. Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 225.06%.

U.S. Energy Company Profile

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and Gulf Coast regions.

Further Reading

