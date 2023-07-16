UMA (UMA) Hits Market Capitalization of $117.23 Million

UMA (UMA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 16th. One UMA token can now be purchased for approximately $1.62 or 0.00005338 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, UMA has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. UMA has a total market capitalization of $117.23 million and $4.35 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UMA Profile

UMA’s launch date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 114,683,257 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,489,829 tokens. The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project. UMA’s official website is umaproject.org. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UMA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA (UMA) is an open-source blockchain protocol for creating and trading decentralized financial contracts (synthetic assets). Created by a team of experts, UMA allows users to customize financial products on the blockchain, empowering DeFi applications.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

