uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Receives $51.88 Consensus PT from Analysts

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.88.

Several brokerages have commented on QURE. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on uniQure from $53.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on uniQure from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com lowered uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of uniQure from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Get uniQure alerts:

Insider Activity at uniQure

In other uniQure news, CFO Christian Klemt sold 1,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total transaction of $30,057.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,254.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other uniQure news, CFO Christian Klemt sold 1,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total transaction of $30,057.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,516,254.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rachelle Suzanne Jacques sold 2,301 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total value of $43,166.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,960.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,925 shares of company stock valued at $299,850. Corporate insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On uniQure

uniQure Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QURE. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in uniQure by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 21,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure during the second quarter worth $805,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure during the second quarter worth $509,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of uniQure by 5.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 296,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 14,230 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of uniQure by 10.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 738,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,879,000 after acquiring an additional 67,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of uniQure stock opened at $10.89 on Friday. uniQure has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $28.25. The company has a current ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.46.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $5.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 million. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 35.03% and a negative net margin of 143.01%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that uniQure will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About uniQure

(Get Free Report

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-162, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of superoxide dismutase 1- amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AMT-260 that is in preclinical trial to treat temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-191, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease; AMT-161 that is in preclinical trial to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis caused by mutations; AMT-240, which is in preclinical trial to for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-210 that is in preclinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.