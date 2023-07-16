United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) Short Interest Up 110.5% in June

United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 110.5% from the June 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on United-Guardian in a report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ UG traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.54. 48,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,083. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.89. United-Guardian has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $17.45. The firm has a market cap of $34.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.44.

United-Guardian ( NASDAQ:UG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. United-Guardian had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 24.78%. The company had revenue of $2.57 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. United-Guardian’s payout ratio is 119.23%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UG. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 0.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 66.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 93,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 37,300 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 2.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 88.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 15,634 shares in the last quarter. 23.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.

