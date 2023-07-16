United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up about 0.9% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $8,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the first quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE:UPS traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $185.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,213,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,670,066. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $209.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 52.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.23.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

