United Rentals (NYSE:URI) PT Raised to $520.00 at KeyCorp

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Free Report) had its price target upped by KeyCorp from $475.00 to $520.00 in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $458.00 to $527.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $500.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $399.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of United Rentals from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $425.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $505.00 to $498.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $428.69.

United Rentals stock opened at $445.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $387.92 and a 200-day moving average of $397.45. United Rentals has a 1 year low of $244.20 and a 1 year high of $481.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.88.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 36.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Rentals will post 39.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.99%.

In other United Rentals news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total transaction of $260,731.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in United Rentals by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,502 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

