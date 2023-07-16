Unity Software (NYSE:U) PT Raised to $40.00

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Free Report) had its target price raised by Barclays from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $27.50 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.35.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Unity Software Stock Performance

Shares of U stock opened at $44.34 on Wednesday. Unity Software has a 12 month low of $21.22 and a 12 month high of $58.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 2.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unity Software

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $500.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.42 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 63.42% and a negative return on equity of 23.63%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Unity Software will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 387,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,874,868. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 387,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,874,868. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Helgason sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $543,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,130,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,732,391. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 398,671 shares of company stock valued at $14,208,474 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Unity Software

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in U. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Unity Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,766,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Unity Software by 2,365.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,420,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241,060 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Unity Software by 17.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,279,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,507 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Unity Software by 5,564.1% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,105,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Unity Software by 184.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,411,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,719 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Unity Software

(Get Free Report)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.