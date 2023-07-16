Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Receives $145.25 Average PT from Analysts

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $148.93.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Health Services

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total transaction of $112,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total transaction of $112,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,015.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Filton sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.08, for a total value of $3,477,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,045,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,697 shares of company stock worth $10,547,996 in the last three months. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 187 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 4,785.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 342 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $153.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.89. Universal Health Services has a 12 month low of $82.50 and a 12 month high of $158.57.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Universal Health Services will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.50%.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

