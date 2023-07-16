Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD) Director Jeffrey J. Brown Acquires 877 Shares

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2023

Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBDGet Free Report) Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.78 per share, for a total transaction of $26,994.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,002.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Upbound Group Price Performance

Upbound Group stock opened at $31.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 1.76. Upbound Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.82 and a 1-year high of $35.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.79.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBDGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.30 million. Upbound Group had a return on equity of 38.35% and a net margin of 1.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Upbound Group, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Upbound Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. Upbound Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Upbound Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Upbound Group from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th.

About Upbound Group

(Get Free Report)

Upbound Group, Inc, an omni-channel platform company, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Upbound Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upbound Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.