Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) Short Interest Down 46.0% in June

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,100 shares, a drop of 46.0% from the June 15th total of 66,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urban One

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Urban One by 3.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 470,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after buying an additional 16,505 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Urban One by 7.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 330,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 23,206 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Urban One by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 274,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Urban One by 39.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 254,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 72,594 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Urban One by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 185,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Urban One alerts:

Urban One Price Performance

Shares of UONE traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.56. 57,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,170. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.66 million, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.10. Urban One has a fifty-two week low of $4.33 and a fifty-two week high of $8.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.58.

Urban One Company Profile

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Urban One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.