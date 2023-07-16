Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN) Short Interest Down 41.9% in June

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLNGet Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 86,200 shares, a decrease of 41.9% from the June 15th total of 148,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 468,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VLN. TheStreet downgraded shares of Valens Semiconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Valens Semiconductor from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Valens Semiconductor from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of Valens Semiconductor from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Valens Semiconductor Trading Down 5.7 %

VLN traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,275,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,899. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 0.22. Valens Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $5.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.44 and its 200-day moving average is $3.51.

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLNGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 million. Valens Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 30.11% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Valens Semiconductor will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valens Semiconductor

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resolute Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Valens Semiconductor in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Valens Semiconductor in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in Valens Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valens Semiconductor in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.26% of the company’s stock.

Valens Semiconductor Company Profile

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor products that enables high-speed video and data transmission for the audio-video and automotive industries. It offers HDBaseT technology, which enables the simultaneous delivery of ultra-high-definition digital video and audio, Ethernet, USB, control signals, and power through a single long-reach cable.

