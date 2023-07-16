Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN) Short Interest Down 41.9% in June

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 86,200 shares, a decrease of 41.9% from the June 15th total of 148,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 468,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VLN. TheStreet downgraded shares of Valens Semiconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Valens Semiconductor from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Valens Semiconductor from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of Valens Semiconductor from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Get Valens Semiconductor alerts:

Valens Semiconductor Trading Down 5.7 %

VLN traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,275,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,899. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 0.22. Valens Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $5.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.44 and its 200-day moving average is $3.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valens Semiconductor

Valens Semiconductor ( NYSE:VLN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 million. Valens Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 30.11% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Valens Semiconductor will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resolute Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Valens Semiconductor in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Valens Semiconductor in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in Valens Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valens Semiconductor in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.26% of the company’s stock.

Valens Semiconductor Company Profile

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor products that enables high-speed video and data transmission for the audio-video and automotive industries. It offers HDBaseT technology, which enables the simultaneous delivery of ultra-high-definition digital video and audio, Ethernet, USB, control signals, and power through a single long-reach cable.

Further Reading

