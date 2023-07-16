Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd reduced its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 37,943 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 0.06% of Valero Energy worth $32,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Price Performance

NYSE:VLO opened at $113.48 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $97.73 and a 52 week high of $150.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.61.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.24 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.88 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 55.32% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 21.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Valero Energy from $188.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Valero Energy from $126.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Valero Energy from $166.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

