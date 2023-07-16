Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV decreased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIG. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

VIG traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $162.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,262,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,567. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $132.64 and a 1 year high of $163.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $158.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.33.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

