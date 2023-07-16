Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Penobscot Wealth Management

Penobscot Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 497,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,534 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 17.5% of Penobscot Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Penobscot Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $22,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 20,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

VEA stock opened at $47.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $114.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $47.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.25.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

