Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Holdings Decreased by Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 36.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,503 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $285,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 127,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Invst LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Invst LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 50,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,148,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 51.5% during the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 21,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,271,000 after purchasing an additional 7,478 shares during the period.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $412.77. The company had a trading volume of 3,680,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,767,948. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $414.71. The firm has a market cap of $313.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $394.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $377.91.
About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
