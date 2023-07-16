Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC

Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 2.2% of Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $223.95 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $224.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $213.38 and its 200-day moving average is $205.25. The company has a market cap of $309.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

