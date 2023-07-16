Velas Price Tops $0.0128 on Exchanges (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 16th. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0128 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a market capitalization of $31.79 million and $657,227.08 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00047564 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00031297 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00013578 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000199 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004841 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000789 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,475,276,050 coins and its circulating supply is 2,475,276,047 coins. The official website for Velas is velas.com. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

