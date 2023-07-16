Velas Tops 24-Hour Volume of $543,938.14 (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. One Velas coin can now be purchased for $0.0128 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Velas has traded 2% lower against the dollar. Velas has a total market capitalization of $31.59 million and $543,938.14 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00047597 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00031232 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00013587 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000199 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004827 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000787 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,475,276,037 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Velas is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

