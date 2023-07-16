VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of VeriSign from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th.

Get VeriSign alerts:

VeriSign Price Performance

Shares of VRSN opened at $216.63 on Thursday. VeriSign has a one year low of $169.24 and a one year high of $229.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Activity

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. VeriSign had a net margin of 48.20% and a negative return on equity of 45.19%. The business had revenue of $364.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.32 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. VeriSign’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that VeriSign will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.60, for a total value of $27,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,147.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other VeriSign news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.60, for a total value of $27,075.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,147.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.40, for a total transaction of $134,711.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,509,454.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,509 shares of company stock valued at $9,838,473 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of VeriSign

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in VeriSign by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in VeriSign by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in VeriSign in the 1st quarter worth about $767,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in VeriSign by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in VeriSign by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 35,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,793,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VeriSign Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.