Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) Short Interest Update

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,910,000 shares, an increase of 33.5% from the June 15th total of 2,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 219,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.3 days. Currently, 11.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verrica Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 50,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 34,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. 30.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRCA opened at $6.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.99. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $8.69.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Verrica Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.33% and a negative net margin of 261.70%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage dermatology therapeutics company, develops medications for the treatment of skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts; and which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating common warts.

