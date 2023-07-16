Viaplay Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF) Short Interest Update

Viaplay Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 453,200 shares, a growth of 38.5% from the June 15th total of 327,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Viaplay Group AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS NENTF traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.24. 205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,423. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.98. Viaplay Group AB has a 12-month low of $4.69 and a 12-month high of $26.36.

Get Viaplay Group AB (publ) alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on NENTF. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Viaplay Group AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Viaplay Group AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Handelsbanken downgraded Viaplay Group AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. DNB Markets downgraded Viaplay Group AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Viaplay Group AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $322.00.

About Viaplay Group AB (publ)

Viaplay Group AB (publ) operates as an entertainment provider company in Sweden, rest of Nordics, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates Viaplay, an online video streaming service, which offers live sports, original series, films, documentaries, and international TV releases, as well as all-time classic series, and children's animation and series; V sport, series & film, a family of premium-TV channels that offers television entertainment; and Viaplay studios that consists of production companies, which produce scripted content.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Viaplay Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viaplay Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.