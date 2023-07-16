Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decrease of 77.2% from the June 15th total of 49,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSDA. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 191.5% in the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 173,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 114,255 shares in the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,394,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its stake in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 205,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,193,000 after buying an additional 89,132 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 20.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 298,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,492,000 after buying an additional 51,017 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 299,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,366,000 after buying an additional 35,475 shares during the period.

Get Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF alerts:

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VSDA opened at $46.13 on Friday. Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 1 year low of $39.28 and a 1 year high of $46.98. The company has a market capitalization of $253.73 million, a PE ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.78.

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Cuts Dividend

About Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were paid a $0.0887 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%.

(Get Free Report)

The VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Victory Dividend Accelerator index. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying US large- and mid-cap stocks with a high likelihood of future dividend growth. VSDA was launched on Apr 18, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.