Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) Short Interest Update

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 588,800 shares, a growth of 187.5% from the June 15th total of 204,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 222,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Viemed Healthcare

In other news, Director Timothy Smokoff sold 10,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $139,977.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,655.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Viemed Healthcare

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Viemed Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Viemed Healthcare by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Viemed Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Viemed Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Viemed Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Viemed Healthcare Stock Up 1.4 %

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Viemed Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st.

Shares of VMD stock opened at $9.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $357.36 million, a P/E ratio of 62.34 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.37. Viemed Healthcare has a 52 week low of $5.46 and a 52 week high of $12.01.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). Viemed Healthcare had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $39.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.40 million.

Viemed Healthcare Company Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment (DME) and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. It provides respiratory disease management solutions, including treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which include non-invasive ventilation, percussion vests, and other therapies; and invasive and non-invasive ventilation and related equipment and supplies to patients suffering from COPD.

Featured Stories

