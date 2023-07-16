Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Receives $23.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on VIRT. StockNews.com lowered shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 50,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $969,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,526.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 44.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 10,615.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 8,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. 46.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $17.76 on Friday. Virtu Financial has a 1 year low of $16.26 and a 1 year high of $25.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.20.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.09. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The business had revenue of $373.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.19 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.48%.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company in New York. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, cryptocurrencies, and other commodities.

