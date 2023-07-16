Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 159,100 shares, an increase of 585.8% from the June 15th total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 173,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 284,788 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after buying an additional 9,587 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 759,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,934,000 after purchasing an additional 52,461 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,467 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,756,534 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,277,000 after purchasing an additional 47,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 110,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 14,748 shares during the last quarter.

Get Virtus Dividend Interest & Premium Strategy Fund alerts:

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Price Performance

NYSE:NFJ traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.46. 83,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,397. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund has a twelve month low of $10.43 and a twelve month high of $13.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.91 and a 200 day moving average of $11.86.

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Company Profile

AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Dividend Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Dividend Interest & Premium Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.