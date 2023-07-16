Vow Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $371.84 Million (VOW)

Vow (VOW) traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 16th. Vow has a market cap of $371.84 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of Vow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vow token can now be purchased for approximately $0.87 or 0.00002859 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Vow has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Vow

Vow was first traded on March 11th, 2020. Vow’s total supply is 825,743,074 tokens and its circulating supply is 429,099,832 tokens. Vow’s official Twitter account is @vowcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vow is vowcurrency.com.

Vow Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vow itself is a tool; a tool through which communities can contribute to the creation of a parallel currency supply. Businesses and individuals which form any community can work together, cooperatively eliminating the risks inherent in centralized currency systems.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vow should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vow using one of the exchanges listed above.

