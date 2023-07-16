VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Short Interest Up 84.8% in June

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 590,900 shares, an increase of 84.8% from the June 15th total of 319,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

VOXX International Stock Performance

VOXX International stock opened at $11.00 on Friday. VOXX International has a twelve month low of $6.23 and a twelve month high of $14.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The auto parts company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative return on equity of 10.58% and a negative net margin of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $136.52 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of VOXX International

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VOXX. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of VOXX International during the first quarter worth $74,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VOXX International during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of VOXX International by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of VOXX International during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of VOXX International during the third quarter worth $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered VOXX International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. TheStreet lowered VOXX International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st.

VOXX International Company Profile

VOXX International Corporation manufactures and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; smart phone telematics applications; mobile interface modules; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

