Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Trading Up 8.7% This Week

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for $3.48 or 0.00011444 BTC on major exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $97.70 million and $9.30 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004478 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00017087 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00020714 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00014290 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30,384.39 or 1.00008433 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.29748028 USD and is up 2.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $5,245,919.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

