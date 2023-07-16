Vulcan Forged PYR Trading Up 4.5% Over Last Week (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. During the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for $3.35 or 0.00011057 BTC on popular exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $94.20 million and approximately $5.03 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004467 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00017136 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00020750 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00014405 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $30,325.08 or 1.00018839 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.29748028 USD and is up 2.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $5,245,919.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

