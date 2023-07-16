Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Position Increased by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,352 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canal Insurance CO raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 120.0% during the first quarter. Canal Insurance CO now owns 22,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.3% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 42,941 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.5% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 25,744 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 163.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 27,933 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 17,338 shares in the last quarter. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ WBA opened at $29.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.82. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.14 and a 1-year high of $42.29.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -50.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John Patrick Driscoll bought 5,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.42 per share, for a total transaction of $146,988.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 59,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,201. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WBA has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.23.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Articles

