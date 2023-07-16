Wanchain Achieves Market Cap of $39.67 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $39.67 million and $1.49 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000665 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00047449 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00031130 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00013509 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000199 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004804 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003044 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,812,082 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

