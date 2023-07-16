Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 31.00%. The firm had revenue of $286.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS.

Washington Federal Stock Performance

Washington Federal stock opened at $26.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.17 and a 200-day moving average of $30.61. Washington Federal has a 52 week low of $23.90 and a 52 week high of $39.17.

Washington Federal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Washington Federal from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Washington Federal from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Washington Federal in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Washington Federal from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th.

In other Washington Federal news, Director Randall H. Talbot bought 5,000 shares of Washington Federal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.18 per share, for a total transaction of $125,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 56,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,432,213.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders acquired 10,748 shares of company stock worth $204,456. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Washington Federal

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WAFD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Federal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Washington Federal by 979.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Washington Federal by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Washington Federal by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Washington Federal in the first quarter worth $207,000. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

