Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) is Garrison Asset Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Garrison Asset Management LLC raised its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Waste Management comprises about 2.7% of Garrison Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,578,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,505,000 after buying an additional 339,150 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 29,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,894,000 after buying an additional 9,831 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 2,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $168.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.31 and a 52-week high of $175.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.98.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WM shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.64.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.