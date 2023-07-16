WAX Price Hits $0.0520 on Major Exchanges (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. WAX has a market capitalization of $173.00 million and $3.02 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WAX has traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One WAX coin can now be bought for about $0.0520 or 0.00000172 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About WAX

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,015,304,027 coins and its circulating supply is 3,328,064,565 coins. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official website is wax.io.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,014,945,352.2016916 with 3,327,705,891.9702477 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.05210107 USD and is up 1.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 66 active market(s) with $7,106,225.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

