Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Price Target to $83.00

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BYD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut Boyd Gaming from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $75.92.

Boyd Gaming Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE BYD opened at $71.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Boyd Gaming has a 52-week low of $46.10 and a 52-week high of $72.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.50.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $963.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.59 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 18.48%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is currently 10.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boyd Gaming

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 3,536 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 56,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 2,730.2% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 4,601 shares during the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

